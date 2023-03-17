Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,040. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

