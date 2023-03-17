NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,813. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.