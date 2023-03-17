Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

NFLX stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.21 and its 200 day moving average is $291.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.