Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Netlist Stock Up 10.8 %
NASDAQ:NLST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 834,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.22.
About Netlist
