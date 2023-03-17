Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:NLST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 834,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.22.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

