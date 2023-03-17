New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ABB

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

