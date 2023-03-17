New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 5.9% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,426,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,970,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.