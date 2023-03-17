Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.46. 5,465,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,516,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.