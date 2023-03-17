Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 453,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,381. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
