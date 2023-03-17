Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 453,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,381. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newpark Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

