NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Shares Down 1.9%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 59,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 560.02, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.67.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.38%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $95,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also

