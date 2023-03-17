NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

