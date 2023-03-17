Nicolas Jammet Sells 195,745 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $798.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

