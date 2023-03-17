NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $121.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.