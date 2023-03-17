Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.