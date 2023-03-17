Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.03. 618,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $202.40 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

