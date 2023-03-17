Norway Savings Bank Acquires 565 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

