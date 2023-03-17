Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.91. 521,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

