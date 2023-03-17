Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

