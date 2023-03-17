Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,651. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.51.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

