Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Insider Activity

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 34.15%.

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

