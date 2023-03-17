Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,039. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $178,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.