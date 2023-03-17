Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.
Novavax Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 2,682,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $85.60.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.