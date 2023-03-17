Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 2,682,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

