NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $12,870,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $11,791,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NOW by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 864,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Up 0.7 %

DNOW stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.61. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About NOW

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.