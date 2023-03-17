Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.05. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

