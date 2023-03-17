Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $292,297.50 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,759 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,651.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 592 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $17,079.20.

On Thursday, January 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

NYSE OSH opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.