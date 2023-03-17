Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,745 shares of company stock worth $98,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.