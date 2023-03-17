Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
OTLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
