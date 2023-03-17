Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 1901160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.9744094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.