Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

