Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

OXY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,336,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

