Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Cap of $268.94 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $268.94 million and $45.27 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)

Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

