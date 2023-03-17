OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 431,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

