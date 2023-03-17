OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

OFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 13,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -210.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

