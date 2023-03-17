Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

