Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $16,248.56 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $16,248.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. 3,014,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

