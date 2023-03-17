Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 423 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 3,014,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

