Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 716,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,498. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

