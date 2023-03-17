ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,150. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.