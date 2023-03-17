onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

ON stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,046. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

