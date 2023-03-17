Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

