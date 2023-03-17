Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.70.
Oportun Financial Trading Up 15.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
