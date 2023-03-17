Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $63.68 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.68 million and $3.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00202772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,656.78 or 1.00248468 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0885825 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,558,392.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.