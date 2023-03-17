Orchid (OXT) Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Orchid has a market cap of $64.20 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00034092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00208867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.63 or 1.00091688 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

