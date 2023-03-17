Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Decreased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $21.72 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

