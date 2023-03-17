Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:OEC opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.