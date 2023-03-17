ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IXGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Trading Down 1.3 %

IX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 17,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,155. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

