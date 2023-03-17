ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

IX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 17,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,155. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

