ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Trading Down 1.3 %
IX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 17,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,155. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
