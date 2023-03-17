Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.14. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 134,788 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.