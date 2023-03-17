Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.14. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 134,788 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.