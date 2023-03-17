OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $182,920.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSIS opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

