OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

OSIS stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 51,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,989 shares in the company, valued at $751,045.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $43,620.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,989 shares in the company, valued at $751,045.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.