Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

