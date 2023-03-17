Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
