P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $82.80 or 0.00312052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $215.80 billion and approximately $4.82 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation was first traded on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

