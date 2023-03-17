Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 205,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,380. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

